Microsoft Video: Microsoft shares tips on how to protect your information and privacy against cybersecurity threats

In this video, the Microsoft Cyber Defense Operations Center shares some best practices for protecting your information and privacy against cyberattacks and online threats, such as classifying information and then putting appropriate protections in place based on its value. Some information is meant to be public, some data is sensitive but not highly valued to outside entities, but some data is mission critical and/or could cause tremendous financial hardship if shared externally. This video shares some of the policies and practices that can be used to better protect information and data inside and outside of your operational perimeters.

Microsoft Secure Blog: https://azure.microsoft.com/blog/topics/security

Azure Information Protection: https://www.microsoft.com/cloud-platform/azure-information-protection

The Top 5 Tips for Information Protection (with Dan Plastina, Microsoft Azure Security expert): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWcnZFMPcnE

How to set up two-step verification (Microsoft Support): https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/12408/microsoft-account-about-two-step-verification

Multifactor Authentication-Access control via Azure (for Office 365 and other SaaS apps): https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/multi-factor-authentication/?v=17.23h

Microsoft Safety & Security Center: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/safety

Microsoft Secure: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/default.aspx

Microsoft Security Response Center Blogs on TechNet: https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.