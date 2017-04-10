Microsoft Video: Microsoft Password Guidance

Good password practices fall into two broad categories: resisting common attacks and containing successful attacks. For administrators of identity systems, a third broad category exists: understanding human nature. Many theoretically valid practices fail in the face of natural human behaviors. Research shows that almost every rule you impose on the end user will result in a degradation of password quality, length requirements, special character requirements, and password change requirements, which makes it easier for attackers to guess or crack passwords. Come learn about what you can do to improve your overall account security. Also, you can download our research paper. aka.ms/passwordguidance

