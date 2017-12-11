Microsoft Video: Microsoft 365 Business: Step-by-step guide for enabling services and first run experience
Gabe Long, Senior Product Manager for Office 365, offers a demo-rich overview of the new Microsoft 365 Business which gives small business owners a single solution comprising the productivity and collaboration capabilities of Office; plus built-in data protection and an easy way to manage users, devices and data, all within a single admin console.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!