Microsoft Video: Massive Performance Gains in Hyper-V with Windows Server 2016
Watch this video to learn about the huge performance improvements made available with Hyper-V in Windows Server 2016. This video covers the specific performance enhancements, what kinds of new virtualization workloads this makes available for such as SQL, the ease of moving and clustered VM improvements.
- [1:05] What’s new in Hyper-V for Windows Server 2016?
- [4:16] Can I run Linux on Hyper-V?
- [6:19] How does clustering fit into this story? What are some of the new advancements made with regards to clustering Windows Server 2016?
- [13:12] What about Hyper-V running on a Nano Server?
- [14:02] Can I deploy a Nano server instance as a VM too?
Read the entire article here, Massive Performance Gains in Hyper V with Windows Server 2016 | OEMTV
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
