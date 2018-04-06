Microsoft Video Managing your VMs and resources in Azure

Tour of options for managing virtual machines and resources in Azure.

We’ll take a look at the built-in capabilities for managing your VMs and resources once they’re running in Azure. Azure gives you the freedom to manage the needs of your environment, with setting your own maintenance windows, ensuring a holistic, hybrid view across your data center in Azure, or the many other custom needs that you may have.

The combination of granular controls and a high level of visibility through powerful native analytics helps you configure andmaintain your VMs at scale using robust management tools, monitor the health and performance of your apps, infrastructure and network, troubleshoot issues as they arise with live telemetry, and optimize resource utilization and manage your costs in Azure.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.