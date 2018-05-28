Microsoft Video: Managing GDPR with Microsoft Services, including Data Log Exports and the Right to be Forgotten

Recent updates for planning and implementation of GDPR requirements. This video highlights many tools in Office 365 that help IT compliance teams. Including:

• How to search on specific GDPR articles via the Compliance Manager.

• How to respond to data subject request by searching for an identifying data in Office 365.

• Functionality to export personal data from telemetry logs with the new data export feature.

• Simplified ability to permanently delete users data.

• How to assign global privacy contact to deal with privacy issues, such as a data breach.

• How you can get the information you need to complete your data protection impact assessment for Microsoft services.

To learn more check out the new Privacy tab on Service Trust Portal here: https://servicetrust.microsoft.com

Use Compliance Manager to assess the GDPR compliance posture, and to get guidance. Find it here: https://aka.ms/compliancemanager

For more Microsoft Mechanics shows on GDPR, go to : https://aka.ms/OfficeGDPR

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.