Microsoft Video: Manage and respond to your GDPR Data Subject requests within Office 365

With the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect for all organization’s handling the data of European Union based individuals on May 25th, effective execution and management of Data Subject Requests is top of mind for many organizations. Join us to learn how the Security and Compliance Center within your Office 365 portal is the home for you to manage, review and execute Data Subject Requests within your Office 365 environment. In addition, learn how to create a request, add stakeholders, and find the relevant information related to your data subject. ​

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.