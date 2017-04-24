Microsoft Video: Make your apps faster and more secure in SQL Server 2016 SP1 Standard and Express Edition

SQL Server 2016 SP1 is much more than a typical service pack. Many of the high performance and security features that application developers can use to make their apps faster and more secure are now available in Standard and Express Editions. This makes it easier for application developers to build applications using these features and then allow the application’s customers or ops teams to choose the appropriate SQL Server Edition based on the operational and perf/scale requirements. In this session, we’ll go over how to leverage these features to make your app faster and more secure. Download SQL Server 2016 SP1: https://aka.ms/sqlserveryt

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.