Home Applications Microsoft Video: Make your apps faster and more secure in SQL Server 2016 SP1 Standard and Express Edition

Microsoft Video: Make your apps faster and more secure in SQL Server 2016 SP1 Standard and Express Edition

0
  prev next  
0

SQL Server 2016 SP1 is much more than a typical service pack.  Many of the high performance and security features that application developers can use to make their apps faster and more secure are now available in Standard and Express Editions.  This makes it easier for application developers to build applications using these features and then allow the application’s customers or ops teams to choose the appropriate SQL Server Edition based on the operational and perf/scale requirements.  In this session, we’ll go over how to leverage these features to make your app faster and more secure. Download SQL Server 2016 SP1: https://aka.ms/sqlserveryt

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Databases
Development
Security
Videos
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492685395_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Get Started With Azure Analysis Services

          The video will showcase how you can get started with Azure Analysis Service to model, analyze, and deliver business insights to business users on mobile devices, on the web or embedded in apps. Get started with Azure Analysis Services for free : https://aka.ms/azureanalysisyt This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1492683415_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: What’s new in R Server 9.1 and SQL R Services

          1492688800_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Make your apps faster and more secure in SQL Server 2016 SP1 Standard and Express Edition

          1492688850_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transforming customer care with Business Analytics & AI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!