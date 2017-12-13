Microsoft Video: Kent Stroker on IoT Digital Transformation & the Future

See IoT in Action with Microsoft in San Francisco on 2/13/18 http://bit.ly/2AWSY5T.

Kent Stroker, IoT EcoSystem Sr. Consultant and Evangelist at Microsoft explores ways that partners can tap into Microsoft IoT resources and understand what’s up-and-coming for them. Embedded partners are challenged to stop thinking of selling a product and selling a service with the cloud. As companies change we are providing resources for people to expand their skills as enterprise makers, and grow their careers.

Learn more about Microsoft IoT Accelerate Program, email accel3p@microsoft.com

Join the IoT in Action with Microsoft LinkedIn community: http://aka.ms/IoTinActionGroup

More upcoming IoT in Action with Microsoft events around the world: http://bit.ly/2AXK5sQ

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.