Microsoft Video: IT supplier and NAC leverage Microsoft Azure
Atea Denmark is the leading Nordic and Baltic supplier of IT infrastructure with approximately 6,800 employees. Nordic Aviation Capital is the global leader in regional aircraft leasing, with over 170 employees operating across 10 locations globally and a fleet of over 350 aircraft. Nordic Aviation Capital was the first in the world to use virtual Citrix XenApp servers in Microsoft Azure, in different data centers around the world. The solution was developed in cooperation with Atea Denmark and the result is more data in the cloud and faster access for employees worldwide.
