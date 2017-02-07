Microsoft Video: IT Pro Cloud Journey Story – Meet Gagan

Meet Gagan, an IT Manager working in the architecture design industry (USA). Watch this video to learn how Gagan transitioned to a cloud technology role and was able to fix issues faster, and add value to his organization with streamlined processes.

