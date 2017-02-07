Microsoft Video: IT Pro Cloud Journey Story – Meet Cheryl

Meet Cheryl, a Solutions Architect SharePoint working in technology consulting (NL). Watch this video to learn how Cheryl transitioned to a cloud technology role and was able to benefit by saving time thereby enabling more opportunities to innovate.

To learn more about cloud careers and the paths you can take, visit the Microsoft IT Pro Career Center: https://www.microsoft.com/itprocareercenter/en-US?video=ccj/#cloud-journey

