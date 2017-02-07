Microsoft Video: IT Pro Cloud Journey Story – Meet Adam
Meet Adam, an IT Security Analyst working in the finance industry (USA). Watch this video to learn how Adam transitioned to a cloud technology role and was able to increase productivity and reduce downtime.
To learn more about cloud careers and the paths you can take, visit the Microsoft IT Pro Career Center: https://www.microsoft.com/itprocareercenter/en-US?video=acj/#cloud-journey
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper