Microsoft Video: IoT in Action with Microsoft Event Highlights – San Jose

IoT in Action with Microsoft is an event designed for IoT (Internet of Things) decision makers, intended to educate and foster collaboration across the IoT ecosystem – hardware manufacturers, distributors, packaged software providers and software integrators.

At its inaugural conference in San Jose, delegates heard from Microsoft IoT leaders and partners on the state of the Internet of Things, what challenges businesses are having to overcome to execute their IoT strategies, and how Microsoft is providing companies an end-to-end solution to help turn their IoT dreams into reality.

For more information, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/internetofthings

