Microsoft Video: Introducing Microsoft StaffHub for deskless workers
Microsoft StaffHub Engineer, Rich Halbert demonstrates the new StaffHub App for deskless workers. From how workers can gain access to their work schedule, communicate with others in their team and review important information; to how managers can easily create and manage schedules and share relevant information with their team, all the while ensuring IT manageability and control.
Learn more at staffhub.office.com
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
