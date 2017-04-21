Microsoft Video: Introducing Microsoft IoT Central

Learn about our new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that reduces the complexity of solution management and cloud development with easy configuration. Microsoft IoT Central is a fully managed SaaS offering for manufacturers that enables easy integration of smart products into powerful IoT scenarios that can drive efficiencies, provide insights and create new revenue streams. Microsoft IoT Central simplifies the development process and makes it easy and fast for customers to get started, making digital transformation more accessible for the enterprise.

For more information, visit: microsoftiotcentral.com

