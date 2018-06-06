Microsoft Video: Introducing Azure Sphere

The next decade promises the universal democratization of connectivity to every device: every child’s toy, every household’s appliances, and every industry’s equipment. Unfortunately, billions of these devices are powered by insecure microcontrollers (MCUs). In this session, learn about Azure Sphere, a new solution for creating highly-secured, Internet-connected MCU-powered devices. Azure Sphere consists of three components: a new class of cross-over MCUs incorporating Microsoft silicon security technology, a new OS built around a custom Linux kernel, and a cloud-based security service that guards every Azure Sphere-based device on the planet.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.