Microsoft Video: Information protection in Office 365 for GDPR

Ready to move beyond overview slides for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? This session dives into the technical aspects of finding personally identifiable data in Office 365, such as classifying, protecting, and monitoring it for breaches. We’ll show you how to work with sensitive data types, KQL, and custom data types as you use Content Search to discover data. And also show how to automatically apply Office labels, create data loss prevention rules and other protections.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.