Microsoft Video: Information and exploit protection across your Office Apps and Windows 10 on your PCs
A look at recent advances in how Microsoft protects users across Office apps and Windows 10. See how Windows Information protection now prevents unauthorized sharing of business data from managed Office apps to personal apps on your PC. Also, see how you can now protect users from malicious links in Office apps such as Excel and PowerPoint with safe links.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
