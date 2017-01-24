Microsoft Video: Hybrid Integration with BizTalk Server 2016
Learn how the new release of BizTalk Server 2016 enables you to connect both on-premises and cloud applications seamlessly.
For more information, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cloud-platform/biztalk and https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/logic-apps/
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
