Microsoft Video: How to use Microsoft 365 Threat Protection

How do you protect your organization from advanced threats? The recommended approach to threat protection is to reduce the attack surface first. Then the goal is to detect attacks faster, block them, and respond automatically to breaches where appropriate. Learn how quickly you can detect suspicious activities on your network, how to know if credentials have been compromised, and how quickly you can remediate advanced threats.

Find out more: https://aka.ms/AA1tpjl

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

Videos
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

