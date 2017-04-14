Microsoft Video: How to deploy Azure VMs for less using the Azure Hybrid Use Benefit

Chris Van Wesep, takes you through how you can use your on-premises Windows Server licenses with Software Assurance to deploy Azure virtual machines for your workloads, using the Azure Hybrid Use Benefit. As Chris explains for every 100 Window server licenses you can run up to 200 virtual Machines with a potential savings of over $300,000 a year based on the popular D3-V2 VM size.

Learn more at: aka.ms/HybridUseBenefits

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.