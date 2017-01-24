Microsoft Video: How to connect your IoT devices with Azure IoT client libraries?
One of the challenges to developing an IoT solution is getting devices connected to the cloud. Join this session presented by Oliver Bloch, to learn how Microsoft is helping our partners and customers to accelerate time-to-deployment through client offerings that connect to both Azure IoT Suite and Azure IoT Hub.
Read the entire article here, How to connect your IoT devices with Azure IoT client libraries? – Deva’s Azure blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft
