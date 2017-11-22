Microsoft Video: How IoT, Big Data and AI Technology Intersect for Business Results

See IoT in Action with Microsoft in San Francisco on 2/13/18 http://bit.ly/2AWSY5T.

Dr. Rashmi Misra, GM, IoT and AI Solutions at Microsoft, explains the areas of growth for data and cognitive services as technologies intersect in the internet of things (IoT). As terabytes worth of data can now be processed through the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), look for continued business insights and incremental IoT monetization.

