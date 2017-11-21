Microsoft Video: Enabling Partner Innovation and Success with IoT in Action with Microsoft

IoT in Action with Microsoft is coming to San Francisco on 2/13/18 http://bit.ly/2AWSY5T.

As Microsoft’s IoT in Action wraps up its Boston event, Tom O’Reilly, GM, IoT Device Experiences explains the importance of partnerships in the Internet of Things. Tom explains how the technology is already here – it’s time to mature our business models to align both language and currency to support partner success.

Learn more about Microsoft IoT Accelerate Program, email accel3p@microsoft.com

Join the IoT in Action with Microsoft LinkedIn community: http://aka.ms/IoTinActionGroup

More upcoming IoT in Action with Microsoft events around the world: http://bit.ly/2AXK5sQ

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.