Microsoft Video: Developing Xamarin based data-driven intelligent applications using Azure Data Services (ADS)
Requirements of modern apps have driven the industry to use a broad range of technologies for storing data within an app. Azure provides storage technologies that support these architectures. This session demonstrates how to use these in the SaaS application scenario. With Azure Database Services, you can quickly design, deploy, and manage apps that are highly available, secure, and scalable. You will learn how to develop a persistent data pattern common to modern cloud-hosted apps using Xamarin. Demo Source Code- https://github.com/Microsoft/demo-first-response-online/
https://github.com/Microsoft/SaaSApp-ContosoShopkeeper
https://github.com/Microsoft/azure-sql-security-sample
Azure DocumentDB, Search, ML:
https://github.com/Microsoft/Build-Mobile-App-with-Chat
Azure Search, Bot, LUIS, cognitive services:
https://github.com/ealsur/mvpstreambot
https://github.com/liamca/AzureSearchOCR https://github.com/liamca/azure-search-machine-learning-text-analytics
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown