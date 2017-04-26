Microsoft Video: Developing applications with SQL vNext (Linux), Entity Framework, DevOps and Azure

It’s the SQL Server as you already know it today, but it’s now native to Linux. It works with your data, your favorite tools, application frameworks (EF) and programming languages. In this session, we will pull the code for an application running in cloud to a Linux based machine. Test and enhance the application for performance (using EF, In-memory) and security against SQL Server 2017 (Linux) . Re-deploy back the changes using Devops to Azure with just a flip to show how the application works across platforms, on-prem and in the cloud. Best part, all of it will be done in 10 minutes.

Add advanced security into your app

https://aka.ms/gitsql16securityyt

Create an in-memory/columnstore performance app on Linux-

https://aka.ms/gitsql16linuxyt

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.