Microsoft Video: Create the Internet of Your Things – Microsoft’s Vision for IoT
The Internet of Things presents tremendous opportunities for businesses, and at Microsoft, we believe it doesn’t have to be difficult. The Internet of Things (IoT) starts with your things, where your things are what matter most to your business. Learn more about how IoT can help transform your business.
Learn more at: www.InternetofYourThings.com
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper