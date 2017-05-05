Microsoft Video: Collaboration updates across your Office apps

On this show, we look at the latest desktop collaboration updates and experiences for Office on Windows. Daniel Escapa from Office engineering joins Jeremy to walk through all the latest connected services to help collaborate, find your files quickly and even revert to previous versions. They’ll demonstrate updates to real-time collaboration in Word and PowerPoint as well as new built-in chat capabilities, visibility into activity on your files “while you were away” and improved access to your content from recent folders, files shared with you or stored within sites and groups, and recent files list.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.