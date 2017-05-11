Microsoft Video: Build your own bots with Azure Bot Service
We take a deeper look at the practical use of bots using the Azure Bot Service to infuse artificial intelligence within your customer relationship management.
We’ll show you how bots work and even build your own, including: Intelligent interactions with natural language and the ability to detect customer sentiment and intent, triaging and transacting the customer engagement process to make opportunistic and personalized recommendations, and even how you can quickly get bots up and running for yourself with the Azure Bot Service.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
