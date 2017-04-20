Microsoft Video: Build intelligent apps on Azure HDInsight

Azure HDInsight is Microsoft’s Big Data platform that provides popular open source analytics engines (such as Hive, Spark and Hadoop) for building intelligent, big data applications for your enterprise. HDInsight is the only cloud offering that offers fully managed clusters along with a three 9s SLA for the uptime of your clusters. Today, enterprises are using HDInsight to build a variety of analytics solutions, ranging from data warehousing, IoT, and machine learning using batch or interactive processing.

