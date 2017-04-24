Microsoft Video: Build intelligence into your apps with SQL Server 2016

Predictive modeling is a powerful way to add intelligence to your application. It enables applications to predict outcomes against new data. But being able to create a predictive model does not automatically make your app intelligent. You have to be able to consume your models within your application. SQL Server R Services is a platform that enables you to operationalize your R code so that you can consume intelligence from any application.

In this video, we'll go through how you can create a predictive model and operationalize with SQL Server R Services.

