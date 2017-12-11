Microsoft Video: Browse seamlessly across your devices with Microsoft Edge
With Microsoft Edge you can go directly from a mobile device to a Windows 10 PC without skipping a beat.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
With Microsoft Edge you can go directly from a mobile device to a Windows 10 PC without skipping a beat.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks. This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
With Microsoft Edge you can go directly from a mobile device to a Windows 10 PC without skipping a beat. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Visit Our Sponsors
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!