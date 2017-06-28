Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e9 / Jeffrey Snover
This week Brad meets up with a bona fide IT celebrity – the father of PowerShell and Microsoft Technical Fellow – Jeffrey Snover.
Brad and Jeffrey talk about what datacenters and the Las Vegas Convention Center have in common (lots of blinking lights, for starters), and Jeffrey explains that when it comes to executing a “digital transformation” at your company there are some concrete principles about how to do cloud and mobility the right way.
Jeffrey also has some very interesting idea about what it takes to be successful with Open Stack, as well as jogging with Vibram toe shoes.
To learn more about how top CIO's stay secure + productive, check out this new report:
https://info.microsoft.com/protecting-and-empowering-your-connected-organization.html?ls=social
Next week: Jeffrey and I wrap up Season 5 by talking about surprising people at breakfast, where Microsoft has missed big, and what might surprise outsiders about Microsoft’s bright future.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
