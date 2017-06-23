Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e8 / Michele Bustamante, CIO, Soliance – Part 2
Today, Brad wraps up his conversation with Michele Bustamante, the CIO and co-founder of the software consulting firm Soliance.
Brad and Michele talk about how to help IT teams that are cloud averse to get past those lingering blockers (whether they are architectural, cultural, or business-oriented), and they evaluate the similarities between network intrusions and raisin bran. Michele also shares her perspective on how companies and leaders can make their companies a better place for women and diversity in general.
To Learn more about Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/ems.
Next week, Brad hits the road with the father of PowerShell – the one and only Jeffrey Snover!
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
