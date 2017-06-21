Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e7 / Michele Bustamante, CIO, Soliance
Today, Brad meets up with Michele Bustamante, the CIO and co-founder of the software consulting firm Soliance and a regular keynote speaker at conferences around the world.
They talk about what slot machines and presidential candidates have in common, why no one asks if the cloud is “safe” any more, and how she coped with panic before her very first keynote.
To learn more about how top CIO’s stay secure + productive, check out this new report:
https://info.microsoft.com/protecting-and-empowering-your-connected-organization.html?ls=social
Later this week, Brad and Michele discuss how to help cloud-adverse companies or customers get past those lingering objections, as well as how to educate leaders about making work environments a more hospitable (and therefore productive) place for a diverse workforce.
You can watch past episodes here: www aka.ms/LunchBreak.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
