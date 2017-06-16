Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e6 / Don Jones, Pluralsight – Part 2

Today, Brad wraps up his drive with Don Jones, the Curriculum Director at PluralSight.

After covering what it’s like to be a jet mechanic and what Diet Coke and the Public Cloud have in common, they discuss the benefits of a DevOps approach to IT – e.g. how to fail fast, successfully avoid disaster, learn a lot, and then recover fast.

To Learn more about Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/ems.

Next week, we talk to the very fun CIO of Soliance, Michele Bustamante.

You can watch past episodes here: www aka.ms/LunchBreak.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.