Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e5 / Don Jones, Pluralsight
This week, Brad meets up with Don Jones, the Curriculum Director at PluralSight.
The guys talk about the tension and drama that accompanied Don’s early career as a Star Trek convention organizer, how to navigate the cultural blockers when your company is trying to modernize – and how you can be the person who successfully leads this change (even when company leadership is ambivalent). The also discuss whether or not Don used to manage a Frito factory.
To learn more about how top CIO’s stay secure + productive, check out this new report:
https://info.microsoft.com/protecting-and-empowering-your-connected-organization.html?ls=social
Later this week, Don and I wrap up our conversation by talking about his time as a jet mechanic and why failing fast is so great.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published