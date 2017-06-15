Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e5 / Don Jones, Pluralsight

This week, Brad meets up with Don Jones, the Curriculum Director at PluralSight.

The guys talk about the tension and drama that accompanied Don’s early career as a Star Trek convention organizer, how to navigate the cultural blockers when your company is trying to modernize – and how you can be the person who successfully leads this change (even when company leadership is ambivalent). The also discuss whether or not Don used to manage a Frito factory.

Later this week, Don and I wrap up our conversation by talking about his time as a jet mechanic and why failing fast is so great.

