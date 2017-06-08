Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e4 / Paul Thurrott – Part 2
In this episode, Brad wraps up his conversation with veteran tech journalist Paul Thurrott. They talk about what dictators and tech reporters may (or may not) have in common, as well as where software companies (Microsoft included) are still coming up short – and how a cloud-based architecture can help fix this.
Paul also shares an incredible story about how IT Pros can prepare themselves for the next 10 years of their career. Short answer: Don’t coast, lean in.
To Learn more about Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/ems.
Next week, Brad meets up with DevOps expert and tech conference staple, Don Jones. They talk about Star Trek convention mishaps, IT culture, and mistaken identities.
You can watch past episodes here: www aka.ms/LunchBreak.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
