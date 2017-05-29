Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e2 / Mary Jo Foley – Part 2
In the second half of their discussion, Brad and Mary Jo talk about the creative ways she gathers information about Microsoft (disguises? wedding crashing?!?), as well as which Microsoft announcement surprised her the most.
Mary Jo also talks about how she sees businesses all over the world using the cloud and cloud-based apps – and what is worrying some of Microsoft’s most loyal customers. Stick around until the end for a story about her first meeting with Steve Jobs.
To Learn more about Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, visit: http://www.microsoft.com/ems.
Next week, we meet up with veteran tech journalist, Paul Thurrott.
You can watch past episodes here: www aka.ms/LunchBreak.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications