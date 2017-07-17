Microsoft Video: Azure Stack integrated Systems – how to bring Azure to your data center

Today we take a look at Azure Stack integrated systems, a combination of optimized hardware, software and services that delivers Azure, with Azure Stack, to your data center. We catch up with Vijay Tewari from the Azure Stack engineering team to see how it works and how to get Azure Stack up and running with your hardware partners.

And as you take on the role as your own Cloud operator, we’ll explain the Azure Stack integrated systems approach and demonstrate the end to end IT experience including planning the size of your system and setting yourself up for scale, configuring your system with your hardware partner, provisioning resources to your developers, plus ongoing management and monitoring of your apps and services running on Azure Stack.

To get started: https://aka.ms/Azurestackintegratedsystems

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.