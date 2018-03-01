Microsoft Video: Azure Information Protection: Unified labeling, on-prem scanning and protection across platforms

In this episode of Microsoft Mechanics, we go hands-on with the updates to Azure Information Protection with its lead program manager, Gagan Gulati. We demonstrate and give step-by-step instructions for creating labels, scanning your files in Office 365 and on-prem server locations using the new AIP Scanner. And we’ll show how these protections extend beyond Microsoft platforms, locations and file types as we show how AIP protections can extend to third party SaaS services like Box, using Microsoft Office apps on Windows or MacOS and even in non-Microsoft apps with a first look of AIP label integration coming to Adobe Acrobat Reader for PDF files.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.