Microsoft Video: Azure Active Directory B2B Collaboration: simple, secure external sharing of your Apps and Services

Lead engineer for Microsoft Identity Services Sarat Subramaniam, offers a detailed overview of Azure Active Directory B2B collaboration, now generally available. The Azure AD B2B service simplifies the secure sharing of your Apps and services with your external business partners and colleagues. It allows users to easily share common Apps and services to collaborate with their peers and IT to add and manage these external users without having to add them to the corporate directory or requiring partners to have Azure Active Directory in place. Further, conditional access authorization policies – including Multi-factor authentication enabled by Azure Active Directory keep data safe. Learn more at: aka.ms/AddB2Busers

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

Categories:
Videos
Microsoft
