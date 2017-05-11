Microsoft Video: Application Insights Video – Live telemetry across app lifecycle
Azure Application Insights provides a simple way for engineering teams to gather live telemetry from Web Apps and services for real-time monitoring and diagnostics. In this video, we’ll show you how you can proactively detect and diagnose issues, get actionable insights via machine learning and ad-hoc analytics and how to set up monitoring for your own Apps.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
