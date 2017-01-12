Microsoft Video: An overview of Windows as a service
With Windows 10, Microsoft made the shift to delivering Windows as a service which introduces a new way for how it’s built, deployed and serviced. In the next five minutes, Michael Niehaus will demystify the core components of the Windows as a service model. The build release process and update cadence as well as review the upcoming enhancements that further streamline the model.
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
