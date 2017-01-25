Microsoft Video: An overview of the FastTrack digital experience and resources
A look at the newly expanded FastTrack to help you successfully rollout Microsoft solutions. Office 365 Senior Product Manager, Sharon Liu will show you how FastTrack helps you to identify and prioritize your key scenarios and stakeholders, build a customized success plan that you can share with others, get assistance from our team of FastTrack engineers and use pre-built assets to inform and train your users.
Try it for yourself at FastTrack.Microsoft.com
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
