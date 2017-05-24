Microsoft Video: An overview of SharePoint communication sites

SharePoint has always been at the heart of collaboration. With our vision of the mobile and intelligent intranet, we are now expanding the tools to deliver an out of the box experience for broad, internal communications. Join SharePoint engineers Andy Haon and Alyssa Danesh for a demo-rich overview of SharePoint communication sites, which provide a new way for you to publish your content, reach a broad audience and further power your organization’s Intranet. Watch as they show you how to: create a fast, beautiful Intranet communication site that works across devices; use new, out-of-the box site designs to quickly get started, and incorporate your own look and feel; easily author pages that use SharePoint web parts to add rich capabilities and pull in data from other services; interact with your readers, and get usage information on how your site and content is doing.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.