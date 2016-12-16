Microsoft Video: An overview of modern management for Windows 10
Principal Windows security engineer Janani Vasudevan, walks you through the latest in modern management for Windows 10. Watch as she demonstrates how users can bring in a new retail device and be up and working with their personalized settings and a managed experience in a few minutes, without being on the corporate network. Janani also demonstrates how IT can apply policies and configurations to ensure device compliance.
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
