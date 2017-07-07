Microsoft Video: An introduction to Workplace Analytics for Office 365
A look at Workplace Analytics, a tool that uses the power of Office 365 to provide rich actionable insights into how your organization spends its time. Workplace Analytics shows ways that people network internally and externally and the effectiveness of collaboration across teams. We’ll also share how it works, including how you can correlate Workplace Analytics data with other business information to generate powerful models and best practices to drive positive business outcomes.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
