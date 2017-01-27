Microsoft Video: An Introduction to Software Defined Networking with Windows Server 2016
Windows Server engineer Greg Cusanza, joins Matt McSpirit to demonstrate the new Software Defined Networking capabilities in Windows Server 2016. Watch as he explains the technology underpinnings and shows you how you can use SDN to: dynamically create, secure and connect your network to meet the evolving needs of your apps; speed up the deployment of your workloads and contain security vulnerabilities from spreading across your network, all while reducing your overall infrastructure costs.
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
